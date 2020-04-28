McDonough out as president of the Chicago Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some followers of the Blackhawks thought head coach Jeremy Colliton might be the guy losing his job, or team general manager Stan Bowman, instead it’s the man higher up team president John McDonough who is out of a job.

The Blackhawks announced late Monday afternoon that McDonough has been fired. McDonough was hired in 2007 and he immediately had a positive impact. He helped lay the foundation for a run that resulted in three Stanley Cup Championships. During that run and right through this season the Blackhawks had a string of 531 consecutive home sell-outs.

Blackhawks’ Chairman ‘Rocky’ Wirtz explained the descision to remove McDonough in a news release.

“Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision,” said Wirtz. “As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans.”

The hockey season getting interrupted by the pandemic gave Wirtz additional time to consider the change.

“While we can reassure our fans there will be hockey again, no one knows what that will look like. What we do know is that it will take a new mindset to successfully transition the organization to win both on and off the ice,” Wirtz said.

For now Bowman and Colliton are still with the organization.