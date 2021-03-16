McLaughlin buries another overtime game-winner for the IceHogs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTVO/WQRF) — Where have we seen this before? Tuesday night the IceHogs-Griffins game look a lot like last Saturday night’s game between them.

The IceHogs were decisively outshot 47-22, but they pulled out an overtime win again over the Griffins again by a 2-1 score and again on a game-winning goal by forward Dylan McLaughlin.

Matt Tomkins was huge in this game in goal. He had a career-high 46 saves. That came on the heels of his 43-save performance last Saturday. Garbiel Gagne had the IceHogs lone goal in regulation.

The IceHogs struggled on the power play Tuesday going 0-5, but it didn’t matter in the end. The IceHogs improve to 5-8-1-0 with the win.