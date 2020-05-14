Mid-American Conference scales back on conference tournaments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Mid-American Conference, which includes Northern Illinois University, is taking steps to deal drastic reductions in revenue due in part to the COVID 19 pandemic.

According to WTOL TV in Toledo, Ohio the MAC will be eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports and it will be shortening conference tournaments in other sports.

Sports that will see their conference tournaments eliminated include baeball, softball, field hocke, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer.

Sports that will see their conference tournaments reduced include men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. The opening round of the men’s and women’s tournaments which typically has games played on the campuses of the higher-seeded teams is beign dropped. Only the top eight teams in the regular season conference standings will make the tournament and head directly to Cleveland for the quarterfinals.

Also the two division format for basketball will be dropped and each team will play 20 conference games, up from the 18 played previously.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher told WTOL that these changes will take effect in 2021 and they will last for four years.