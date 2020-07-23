Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on September 12

(WTVO) — Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. on September 12.

The 8-round exhibition match will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday.

This will be the first match for Tyson since he lost to Kevin McBride on June 11th, 2005.

Tyson is now 54 years old and Jones is 51.

