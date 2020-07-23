Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on September 12

(WTVO) — Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. on September 12.

The 8-round exhibition match will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday.

This will be the first match for Tyson since he lost to Kevin McBride on June 11th, 2005.

Tyson is now 54 years old and Jones is 51.

Breaking: Mike Tyson is making a comeback and will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition on September 12.



Tyson, 54, hasn't fought since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005. pic.twitter.com/xT4hAMzV9I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 23, 2020

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

