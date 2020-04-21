Milledgeville making the switch to eight-man football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another Northwest Upstate Illini school is making the switch to eight-man football. This time it’s the Milledgeville Missiles.

Head coach Jason Wroble confirmed to me this evening that the board of education has made the decision to switch to the eight-man game starting in 2021. Wroble says participation in football at Milledgeville has been good. In fact, he says Milledgeville has the highest participation percentage compared to student enrollment in football in the conference. But Milledgeville has a smaller enrollment then most of the other schools and the school district projects the enrollment will continue to decline in upcoming years.



Wroble says the projections are that the football team will most likely have only 18 to 23 players in future seasons.

Milledgeville won only one game in 2019, but in 2018 the Missiles went 10-1 and they won the NUIC Upstate Division. Their only loss was in the second round of the playoffs in overtime to eventual state champion Forreston.

In recent years other NUIC schools that have switched to eight-man football include Polo and River Ridge.