WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Any high school girls basketball team that prepares to face the Winnebago Lady Indians does their best to scout and try and shut down senior Miyah Brown.

That’s easier said than done.

She’s been the Lady Indians standout the last four years and will leave quite a mark on the program when her time comes to an end.

From an early age, the spotlight was on Brown.

“I think sixth grade was when I started playing AAU ball and that’s when I had people come up to me and say you have really good talent, stick with it, you could be great when you’re older,” Brown said.

So by the time high school came around, everyone knew of her reputation.

“Oh, I think the buzz was when she was real little because she’s gone to school here her entire life, so, ‘there’s this young girls who’s really talented and can play basketball, and she has a lot of exposure, even at a young age,” said head coach Judy Krause. “So, she was known, put it that way.”

Unlike a lot of talented young athletes, the chatter that surrounded Miyah, never steered her in the wrong direction.

“I definitely pride myself on being humble and finding that fine line between cockiness and confidence is something I focus on.”

She’s had that same attitude since her freshman year at Winnebago when she burst onto the high school scene. That year, in the Indians Super-Sectional matchup, one game away from State, Miyah scored 24 points in their loss to Chicago Marshall.

Brown’s reputation grew as she earned All-State honors. But the loss fueled her to get even better.

“I just really want to go out there and compete, I love playing,” said Brown. “I don’t know, it’s just something in me. I want to be the best on the court. I want to be my best self 100% of the time.”

During her sophomore season, Brown set a single game scoring record when she dropped 46 points against Richmond-Burton.

“I think a fun moment was when we all realized she was going to break school record. It was just so cool to see everything go in.”

Despite the pandemic cutting her junior season short, Miyah continued to grow and get better not just as a player, but also as a leader.

“She’s also grown as a much more mature player then what she was,” said Krause. “She’s definitely grown into her leadership role.”

“I think I’ve leveled out, I’m a level-headed person now. I used to be a hot-head as a freshman,” said Brown. “I used to come in, emotional, so I really learned how to tune down the emotions, stay focused, block out the noise, and then be a leader to the people around me because I have some knowledge that I can share and I try to do that.”

This season, Brown broke Winnebago’s all-time scoring record, when she scored her 1,783 point. If not for a shortened junior season due to the pandemic, Krause thinks there was plenty left on the table.

“I do believe she would have been over 2,000 points had we had a regular season last year,” said Krause. “So that’s a big credit to her.”

With all the personal accolades Brown has accrued over the years, the ultimate team goal is the one she’s been hungry for. And this season might just be their best chance yet.

“The emotions I felt before that one game at Super-Sectionals, that drove me to be the best sophomore year, and then sophomore year we were two games short,” Brown said. “Every short season, that pushes me to be better the next season. We’ve come short every season so this year we want to prove ourselves that we aren’t that team that is one game away. We are one of the best teams in the state and we want to show that. I just think if it’s any year, it’s this year.”