MLB players agree to report; training starting July 1, outstanding operations issues resolved

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players have agreed to report to training starting July 1 and said Tuesday that outstanding operations issues have been resolved.

Major League Baseball held off formally imposing a 60-game schedule on its feuding players, Tuesday, while negotiating an operations manual.

The players’ association on Monday had rejected a negotiated agreement to account for the financial fallout of the virus outbreak. Tuesday, however, the association said issues have been resolved and players plan to report to training camps.

MLB was on track to start its season from July 23-26 in empty ballparks.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was hoping to announce a schedule, which would’ve been MLB’s shortest since the 1878 National League season. The sides still intend to expand the designated hitter to games involving National League teams and institute the radical innovation of starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

