Bryant, Kimbrel named All-Star reserves for Cubs

CINCINNATI – Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel today were named to the National League All-Star team via the player vote. They will be reserves at the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday, July 13 at Colorado’s Coors Field.

The Cubs will have at least two players represent the club at the All-Star Game for the third year in a row and sixth time in the last seven Midsummer Classics since 2014. In 2019, Javier Báez (shortstop) and Willson Contreras (catcher) made the starting lineup while Bryant was a reserve. In 2018, Báez (second base) and Contreras (catcher) started the All-Star Game while pitcher Jon Lester was a reserve.

This season marks Bryant’s fourth career All-Star appearance, as he was named a reserve in both 2015 and 2019 and voted to start the game for the N.L. in 2016. He is now one of only three third basemen in franchise history to earn at least four All-Star nods, joining Ron Santo (nine times, 1963-66, 1968-69, 1971-73) and Stan Hack (four times, 1938-39, 1941, 1943).

Kimbrel has been named to his eighth All-Star team, having earned the honor in 2011-14 with Atlanta and in 2016-18 with Boston. He is the first Cubs closer named to the N.L. All-Star team since Wade Davis was Chicago’s lone representative in the 2017 All-Star game in Miami.