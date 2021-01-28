Chicago Cubs tops ‘most expensive stadium experience’ for sports fans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Wrigley Field ranks as the most expensive place to see an MLB game in the U.S., according to a new report released Thursday.

TN Bets recently analyzed the cost to attend a game to determine the most expensive stadium to watch a game in 2021, and the Chicago Cubs’ “Friendly Confines” topped the list with an average price of $109.78 to attend a game.

Costs were based on an admission ticket, two beers, a hot dog, and parking.

The White Sox ranked 12th, with an average price of $66.58.

The Chicago Bears ranked 9th in the NFL, with an average price of $176.15.

The Chicago Bulls ranked 5th in the NBA, with an average price of $154.01.

And the Chicago Blackhawks ranked 4th in the NHL, with an average price of $153.63 to attend a game.

The report concluded that all 5 of Chicago’s professional sports teams rank above the league average.