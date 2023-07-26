CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel drove in two runs during a six-run fifth inning that featured only three hits, and the streaking Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 10-7 on Wednesday night.

Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back homers in the eighth for the Cubs (50-51), who erased a five-run deficit on the way to their fifth straight win and seventh in eight games overall. They also moved within 4 1/2 games of an NL wild card, continuing their bid to stay together through Tuesday’s trade deadline.

After Marcus Stroman struggled again, four Cubs relievers combined for 5 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Javier Assad (1-2) got five outs for the win, and Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Eloy Jiménez had four RBIs and Jake Burger homered for the White Sox (41-62), who are 5-14 in July after dropping their fifth straight game. Taking the mound amid trade rumors, Lance Lynn was charged with seven runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Jiménez and Burger helped the South Siders build a 7-2 lead, but that advantage evaporated in the fifth. The Cubs used three singles, three walks, two hit batsmen, one error and one wild pitch to move in front on a humid night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Happ hit an RBI single and Morel singled home two more runs. Seiya Suzuki scampered home when Joe Kelly (1-5) threw a wild pitch on a swinging strikeout for Miles Mastrobuoni. Consecutive two-out walks by Mike Tauchman and Nico Hoerner forced home two more runs, giving the Cubs an 8-7 lead.

The rally handed a no-decision to Stroman, who allowed a season-high seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander is 1-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his last six starts.

Stroman was hurt by a couple of defensive miscues. It looked as if the Cubs had picked off Andrew Benintendi ahead of Tim Anderson’s RBI single in the second, but Bellinger inexplicably held onto the ball at first as Benintendi cruised into second. Tauchman also lost a fly ball to center that dropped in front of him for a hit.