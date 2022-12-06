ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Cubs have made their first big move of the offseason. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post they have a deal with free agent Cody Bellinger. The deal is reportedly for one-year at $17.5 million dollars.

Bellinger can play first base and the outfield. He had an up-and-down six seasons with the Dodgers playing like an all-star and even an MVP one year, and then getting benched while struggling to post a .200 batting average the next year.

In 2022 Bellinger had a .210 batting average with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs in 504 at bats. In 2021 he batted only .165 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 315 at bats. Those were two of his worst years. But in 2019 he was the NL MVP when his numbers were .305, 47, and 115. There was also the 2017 season when he hit .267, 39 and 97.