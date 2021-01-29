Cubs adding free agent outfielder Joc Pederson

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game Five of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After subtracting several players from their roster this winter the Cubs have begun to add. According to multiple reports the Cubs have agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Joc Pederson.

Pederson has spent his entire MLB career with the Dodgers up to this point. He was part of their World Series Championship team last fall. Pederson struggled a big last seaon at the plate. He had a .190 batting average, but he did his seven home runs in the shortened season.

Pederson’s best season was 2019 when he had a .249 batting average with 36 home runs and 83 RBI. Four times in his career he has hit 25 or more home runs in a season.

Pederson’s bat will help make up some of the production from the loss of Kyle Schwarber. Pederson could claim the starting centerfield job with the Cubs or at the very least he’ll become a platoon outfielder capable of playing all three spots.

According to reports he has agreed to a one-year contract for $7 million. The Cubs hold an option for the 2022 season.