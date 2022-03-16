WTVO/WQRF–The Cubs didn’t bring back old fan favorites Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber or Anthony Rizzo, but they are bringing in a new player who could instantly become a fan favorite.



According to multiple reports, the Cubs have a deal with Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki has played professionally in Japan for the past nine seasons. He’s 27 years old. He’s the best all-around player in that country.



Last season he had a .317 batting average with 38 home runs and 88 runs batted in. Suzuki walked 87 times, and he struck out only 88 times. He’s also an excellent defensive outfielder. He’s won multiple gold gloves.



With the Cubs he could team up with Ian Happ and Jason Heyward in the outfield. The Cubs will reportedly pay him $85 million over the next five years. That makes Suzuki the highest paid position player ever in MLB.