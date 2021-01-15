Cubs agree to terms on contracts with three players

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Friday night the Chicago Cubs and three players agreed to terms on contracts, avoiding arbitration. The players included 3B/OF Kris Bryant, catcher Willson Contreras, and shortstop Javier Baez.
The team agreed to pay Bryant $19.5 million for this upcoming season, a slight uptick from the $18.6 million that he made in 2019.
Contreras and the Cubs agreed on a $6.65 million payment for 2020. Lastly, the Cubs and NL MVP runner-up Javier Baez agreed on a salary of $11.65 million.
Much speculation has been made about the Cubs upcoming season, and whether they’ll end up, or if they’ll end up, trading anyone at all.