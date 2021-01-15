Cubs agree to terms on contracts with three players

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 24: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by Anthony Rizzo #44 and Javier Baez #9 after Bryant hit a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Friday night the Chicago Cubs and three players agreed to terms on contracts, avoiding arbitration. The players included 3B/OF Kris Bryant, catcher Willson Contreras, and shortstop Javier Baez.

The team agreed to pay Bryant $19.5 million for this upcoming season, a slight uptick from the $18.6 million that he made in 2019.

Contreras and the Cubs agreed on a $6.65 million payment for 2020. Lastly, the Cubs and NL MVP runner-up Javier Baez agreed on a salary of $11.65 million.

Much speculation has been made about the Cubs upcoming season, and whether they’ll end up, or if they’ll end up, trading anyone at all.