Cubs fans disappointed in lack of production at the plate in game 1 loss

CHICAGO, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — Cubs fans were feeling pretty good after the Cubs took two out of three games from the White Sox last weekend and saw the Cubs’ bats come to life. That optimism evaporated Wednesday when they watched the Cubs bats go silent in a 5-1 Wild Card game loss to the Marlins at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ managed only four hits. Two were by Ian Happ. One of those was a solo home run, but the rest of the game the Cubs never mounted a series threat.

Some fans gathered outside Wrigley Field after the game told David Greenberg of Eyewitness news how disappointed they were in the lack of production at the plate.

“Kind of disappointing,” said Chase Swaringen. “They were up in the first few innings. I know Ian Happ hit the home run so, with the win blowing out I expected Schwarber, Heyward and Rizzo and the lefties to hit a few more fly balls.

“Honestly it’s not really how we wanted it to go,” said Jacob Lowe. “Those home runs we gave up were pretty devastating.”

“They just need to step up on their hitting for sure,” said Thomas Nelson. “Yu Darvish (scheduled to pitch Thursday) has been great all season, so just using that momentum is always going to be a boost.”

It’ll be win or go home for the Cubs Thursday in this brief best-of-three series.