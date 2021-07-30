Cubs get two prospects from the Giants for Kris Bryant

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 25: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Chicago Cubs Friday acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian and minor league outfielder Alexander Canario from the San Francisco Giants for infielder Kris Bryant.

Canario, 21, has hit .235 (56-for-238) with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 RBI in 65 games for Single-A San Jose this season. He is the number nine ranked prospect in the Giants system according to MLB.com after signing with the organization as an international free agent in July of 2016.

Canario, a six-foot one-inch right-handed hitter, has batted .276 (244-for-885) with 56 doubles, 11 triples, 36 home runs and 147 RBI with 113 walks in 235 career minor league games. Born in Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic, his first professional action came in 2017 with the DSL Giants and in 2019 he batted .318 (75-for-236) with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 RBI in 59 games between the Rookie League Giants and Single-A Salem-Keizer.

Kilian, 24, was selected by the Giants in the eighth round of the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech University and this season is 6-2 with a 2.13 ERA (20 ER/84.2 IP) in 15 starts between Single-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond. He has walked nine and struck out 96 in 84.2 innings, good for an average of 10.2 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.

In two minor league seasons, the six-foot four-inch Kilian has pitched to a 6-2 record with a 1.79 ERA (20 ER/100.2 IP) in 22 games (21 starts), walking 11, striking out 113 and recording a .775 WHIP. In 2020, he participated in the Giants instructional league.

Bryant, 29, has hit .279 (865-for-3,100) with 191 doubles, 19 triples, 160 home runs and 465 RBI in 833 games spanning seven seasons with Chicago. The 2015 N.L. Rookie of the Year, the 2016 N.L. MVP and four-time N.L. All-Star batted .267 (87-for-326) with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 RBI in 93 games for the Cubs this season.

Bryant leaves the Cubs as one of just three third basemen in franchise history with multiple 30-plus homer campaigns, joining Ron Santo (four times) and Aramis Ramirez (three times). From 2015-17, he became the first Cub ever to both hit 25-or-more homers and play in at least 150 games in each of his first three major league seasons. His 160 home runs rank 15th in franchise history.