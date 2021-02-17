Cubs make it official, Arrieta is back

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 10: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 10, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs Wednesday agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta on a one-year major league contract with a mutual option for 2022. In a corresponding move, the Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 Related Injured List.

Arrieta, 34, returns to Chicago after pitching for the Cubs from 2013-17 and going 68-31 with six complete games, five shutouts, two no-hitters and a 2.73 ERA (244 ER/803.0 IP) in 128 starts while also earning the 2015 N.L. Cy Young Award and being named a 2016 N.L. All-Star. He was acquired by Chicago from Baltimore, July 2, 2013, with right-handed pitcher Pedro Strop and cash for catcher Steve Clevenger and right-handed pitcher Scott Feldman.

Arrieta owns a 110-79 major league record with a 3.76 ERA (632 ER/1,513.2 IP) in 261 games, all but six as a starter, with Baltimore (2010-13), the Cubs (2013-17) and Phillies (2018-20) with 1,350 strikeouts compared to 527 walks. In nine career postseason starts, all with Chicago, Arrieta is 5-3 with a 3.08 ERA (18 ER/52.2 IP), including victories in Game Two and Game Six of the 2016 World Series.

The six-foot four-inch Arrieta was 4-4 with a 5.08 ERA (25 ER/44.1 IP) in nine starts for the Phillies last season, including a 3.00 ERA (6 ER/18.0 IP) in his final three outings, walking six and striking out 14 in that span.

Originally selected by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2007 draft out of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, Arrieta made his major league debut with the Orioles in 2010.

Ryan, 29, is 5-2 with a save and a 3.87 ERA (33 ER/76.2 IP) in 91 games with Chicago spanning the last two seasons.