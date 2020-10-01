Cubs-Marlins game 2 postponed, moved to Friday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Empty stands are seen at Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins during Game One of the National League Wild Card Series on September 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF)– Game two of the National League Wildcard Series between the Cubs and the Marlins scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon was postponed due to threatening weather. The game, for now has been rescheduled for 1:08 p.m. Friday on ABC/WTVO.

However that starting time could be pushed back to 6:08 p.m. Friday if all of baseball’s other Wild Card round playoff series wrap up Thursday leaving only the Cubs-Marlins game to be played on Friday. (Stay tuned for updates later this evening on WTVO 17 and Fox 39.) If the game is played at 6:08 p.m. then there’s a chance it will be shown on ESPN and not ABC/WTVO since ABC/WTVO will be televising game two of the NBA Finals Friday night.

Game three, if needed, will now be played Saturday. The starting time has not yet been determined. The Cubs trail in the series one game to none after losing game one on Wednesday. Only two wins are needed in this best-of-three series to advance to the Division Series next week.