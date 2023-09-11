DENVER, CO. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Chicago Cubs have selected outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa and added him to their Major League roster.



Crow-Armstrong, 21, has combined to hit .283 (124-for-438) with 26 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 82 RBI, 37 stolen bases and an .876 OPS in 107 games between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa this season. The left-handed hitter has batted .288 (90-for-313) with 14 home runs and an .888 OPS against right-handed pitching and hit .272 (34-for-125) with six home runs and an .846 OPS off left-handed pitching. Crow-Armstrong was named to his second-straight MLB Futures Game this season.

The five-foot 11-inch Crow-Armstrong hit a combined .312 (132-for-423) with 20 doubles, 10 triples, 16 home runs, 61 RBI, 32 stolen bases and 36 walks, contributing to a .376 on-base percentage and an .896 OPS, in 101 games with Low-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend in 2022. He was the lone player in minor league baseball with at least a .300 average, 20 doubles, 10 triples, 15 home runs, 60 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

Following the season, Crow-Armstrong was awarded a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove and was named a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star and an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star.

Acquired from the Mets at the 2021 trade deadline for infielder Javier Báez and right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams, Crow-Armstrong is ranked as the Cubs top prospect and the 12th-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He was selected by the Mets in the first round (19th overall) out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California.