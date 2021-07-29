Cubs send Ryan Tepera to White Sox for minor leaguer Bailey Horn

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 09: Ryan Tepera #18 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on July 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 10-5. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago White Sox have acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn. To make room for Tepera on the 40-man roster, the White Sox transferred right-hander Evan Marshall to the 60-day injured list.

Tepera, 33, is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA (14 ER/43.1 IP), one save, 15 holds, 50 strikeouts, a .150 (22-147) opponents average, 0.78 WHIP and just three home runs allowed in 43 relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He currently owns a six-game scoreless streak (5.2 IP) and has recorded multiple strikeouts in four of his last five appearances.

“Ryan has been an extremely reliable bullpen arm this season and throughout his career,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “We are very pleased to add him to our talented and versatile group of relievers. Across his career with the Blue Jays and Cubs, Ryan has succeeded in a variety of situations and has the ability to get both lefties and righties out at very high rates.”

A native of Houston, Texas, Tepera ranks among the 2021 National League relief leaders in WHIP (3rd), opponents on-base percentage (4th, .224), BABIP (5th, .196), opponents OPS (7th, .469), opponents average (8th), holds (8th) and opponents slugging percentage (T11th, .245). Tepera has limited right-handers to a .175/.234/.278 (17-97) slash line and lefties to a .100/.207/.180 (5-50) line this season, and opponents overall to a .171 (7-41) mark with runners in scoring position. He has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances (36.2 IP).

Tepera originally signed with the Cubs as a free agent on December 20, 2019 after spending his first five major-league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He recorded a career-high seven saves and 19 holds in 2018, and appeared in a career-high 73 games with 81 strikeouts in 2017. Opponents are hitting just .210/.294/.364 (211-1,004) lifetime, including a .203/.318/.380 (80-395) slash line by left-handers.

Tepera is 12-14 with a 3.54 ERA (110 ER/279.1 IP), 11 saves, 56 holds, 284 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP in 280 career relief appearances between the Blue Jays (2015-19) and Cubs (2020-21). He has appeared in three career postseason games, including one each in the 2015 ALCS vs. Kansas City, 2016 ALDS vs. Texas and 2020 NL Wild Card Series vs. Miami. Tepera originally was selected by Toronto in the 19th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Sam Houston State University.

Horn, 23, is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA (24 ER/38.1 IP) and 45 strikeouts in 14 appearances (10 starts) between Class A Winston-Salem and Class A Kannapolis this season. He originally was selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Auburn University.

Marshall, 31, has been on the injured list since June 30 with a strained right flexor pronator.