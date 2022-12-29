CHICAGO, IL (WTVO/WQRF) – The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms with catcher Tucker Barnhart on a two-year major league contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. To make room for Barnhart on the 40-man roster, catcher P.J. Higgins has been designated for assignment.

Barnhart, 31, is a two-time N.L. Gold Glove award-winning backstop who has played in all or part of nine major league seasons with Cincinnati (2014-21) and Detroit (2022). He has batted .245 (623-for-2,546) with 125 doubles, six triples, 52 home runs and 277 RBI in 838 career games. Since his major league debut in 2014, Barnhart’s .997 fielding percentage behind the plate leads active catchers while his 140 caught stealings since 2016 rank second among all catchers behind J.T. Realmuto (162).

Barnhart last season batted .221 (62-for-281) with 10 doubles, one home run and 16 RBI in 94 games in his lone season with the Tigers. He ranked second among A.L. catchers and tied for third in the majors with 20 caught stealings. His .996 fielding percentage (3 E/685 TC) ranked fourth among A.L. backstops.