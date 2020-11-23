Cubs sign Hoyer to five-year contract

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 26: Exceutive Vice President and General Manager Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs talks to media before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Piratesat Wrigley Field on September 26, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs Monday announced that the team and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract that runs through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hoyer joined Chicago in November 2011 as Executive Vice President/General Manager.

“Jed was a key baseball operations leader as we built a team that made the playoffs five of the last six years and won the World Series,” said Chicago Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts. “My family and I believe he is going to be an incredible baseball operations president, and Cubs fans have one of the best in the business leading the team to continue our commitment to sustained success.”

Hoyer, 46, enters his 20th season in baseball operations and his 10th with the Cubs. In his time with the Cubs under former President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, Hoyer was involved in a leadership role in every aspect of the Cubs’ Baseball Operations department, helping the organization revamp its amateur and professional scouting departments while creating and expanding the research and development analytics group.

Starting in 2015 following the team’s rebuild from 2012-14, Cubs pitching has ranked second in the majors with a .235 opponent batting average and .690 opponent OPS while the team’s 3.66 ERA ranks third in that span. Cubs hitters in the last six seasons lead the N.L. and rank second in the majors with a .332 on-base percentage while their .755 OPS ranks fourth in the N.L.

Prior to joining the Cubs, Hoyer served as general manager of the Padres for the 2010-11 seasons, and in 2010 guided the club to its fourth 90-win campaign in the franchise’s 42-year history despite featuring the lowest payroll in baseball.

At the 2010 All-Star break, he acquired six-time All-Star and 2002 A.L. MVP Miguel Tejada along with outfielder Ryan Ludwick. The 2010 squad had a 15-win improvement over the 2009 Padres club (75-87), the largest win improvement among any team in the majors that season.

Hoyer began his major league career with the Red Sox from 2002-09 and was actively involved in player development, major league scouting, quantitative analysis and advance scouting. He was a member of Epstein’s baseball operations department that won a pair of World Championships (2004 and 2007), advanced to four League Championship Series (2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008) and won 95 or more games six different seasons.