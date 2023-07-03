CHICAGO, IL (WTVO/WQRF) – Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman, left-handed pitcher Justin Steele and infielder Dansby Swanson have been named to the National League All-Star team.

Stroman and Swanson were named to the All-Star team through the player vote and Steele was named to the team by MLB.

The Cubs will have at least three players in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019 when infielders Javier Báez and Kris Bryant, and catcher Willson Contreras, were named to the team.

Stroman makes his second career All-Star team, having first earned the honor in 2019 with the New York Mets. He is the first Cubs right-handed starting pitcher to be named to the Mid-Summer Classic since Jake Arrieta in 2016 and just the third since 2009 as Jeff Samardzija was named to the 2014 squad.

Steele has earned his first career All-Star nod and is the first Cubs left-handed pitcher named to the team since Jon Lester in 2018. Steele is just the fourth Cubs southpaw to be named to the team in the last 27 seasons since 1996, joining Ted Lilly (2009), Travis Wood (2013) and Lester (2016, 2018).

Swanson has been named to his second career All-Star team, having been named to the Mid-Summer Classic last season while with Atlanta. He is the fifth Cubs shortstop to make the All-Star team in the last 48 seasons since 1975, joining Shawon Dunston (1988, 1990), Starlin Castro (2011, 2012, 2014), Addison Russell (2016) and Javier Báez (2019).