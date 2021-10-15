Cubs tab Cleveland’s Carter Hawkins as their new general manager

CHICAGO, IL (WTVO/WQRF) [Cubs news release] – The Chicago Cubs Friday named Carter Hawkins as the club’s General Manager. Hawkins becomes the 16th general manager in franchise history.

Hawkins will be formally introduced during a press conference this Monday, October 18, at Wrigley Field.

“I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization,” said Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. “He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building. I look forward to partnering with him to build the next great Cubs team.”

Hawkins, 37, spent 14 seasons with the Cleveland Indians, including the last five as Assistant General Manager. He was involved in all aspects of baseball operations, including player and staff procurement and development, negotiations, rules and administration and player personnel decisions at the major and minor league levels.

Hawkins also oversaw the Indians Player Development Department, ensuring that the values and vision of the department align with those of the organization. Entering the 2021-22 offseason, Cleveland has five players included in MLB.com’s top 100 prospects list, tied for the most among major league teams.

Prior to his promotion to Assistant General Manager, Hawkins was named Cleveland’s Director of Player Development in 2015 after serving as Assistant Director of Player Development starting in 2010. He had a full-time role in Professional Scouting in 2009 and began his tenure with Cleveland in 2008 as the Advance Scouting Intern.

Hawkins graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University in 2007 with a degree in Human and Organizational Development and was a four-year letter winner as a catcher for the Commodore baseball team.