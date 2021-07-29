MLB Banner

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees marking new era on north side

Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo celebrates at third base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash in a trade for prospects OF Kevin Alcantara and P Alexander Vizcaino.

The swap came a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and was the Yankees’ second major move this week. Earlier in the day, they announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

The three-time All-Star didn’t play in the Cubs’ 7-4 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday. He is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.

