CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–White Sox fans have suffered a blow this offseason only a little over two months short of a very disappointing season. Free agent Jose Abreu is no longer with the team. According to multiple reports he has agreed to a three-year contract with the Houston Astros.

Abreu spent the past nine seasons with the White Sox. During his time in Chicago he had a .292 batting average with 243 home runs. He ranks third in team history in home runs. He also ranks fifth in RBIs, sixth in doubles, tenth in hits and in runs scored, and seventh in total bases.

Abreu joined the White Sox in 2014. He promptly impressed by batting .317 with 36 home runs and 107 RBIs.

In the shortened 2020 season, he was named the American League’s MVP. Five times in his career he has hit 30 or more home runs in a season and six times he has driven in more than 100 runs.

Abreu is 35 years old. The White Sox will likely hand the first base job over to the younger Andrew Vaughn.

Abreu’s power numbers did dip last season. He hit only 15 home runs, and he drove in 75 runs, but the World Series champion Astros obviously think he’s still capable of putting up big numbers.