Kirkland renames street after former MLB player, manager Gene Lamont

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Saturday was a special day in Kirkland as the small community southeast of Rockford honored it’s most famous native, Gene Lamont. They renamed a street after him near one of the community parks.

Lamont played Major League Baseball as a catcher in the early 1970s with the Tigers. He later went on to manage the White Sox and Pirates. Lamont was the American League Manager of the Year for the White Sox in 1993.

“Well it’s neat having a street named for you. My sister called and wanted to know what I thought about it, that would be great,” Lamont said. “I said I’ll come. You know when you’re gone your name will still be here. I think about that.”