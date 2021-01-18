Lester agrees to deal with Nationals

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 21, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The next time Jon Lester takes the mound he’ll be wearing a Washington Nationals uniform. According to multiple reports Monday night Lester has agreed to a one-year free agent deal with the Nationals.

Lester meant so much to the Cubs during his time in Chicago, but his production dropped off the last two years. Last season he ERA was 5.16 in 12 starts.

With the Nationals he could slot in as the fourth starter behind aces Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

Lester will also be reunited in Washington D.C. with his former Cubs’ teammate Kyle Schwarber. He signed a free agent deal with the Nationals earlier earlier this month.