My Take: White Sox & Cubs questions marks heading into spring training

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs Wednesday agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta on a one-year major league contract with a mutual option for 2022. In a corresponding move, the Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 Related Injured List.

Arrieta, 34, returns to Chicago after pitching for the Cubs from 2013-17 and going 68-31 with six complete games, five shutouts, two no-hitters and a 2.73 ERA (244 ER/803.0 IP) in 128 starts while also earning the 2015 N.L. Cy Young Award and being named a 2016 N.L. All-Star. He was acquired by Chicago from Baltimore, July 2, 2013, with right-handed pitcher Pedro Strop and cash for catcher Steve Clevenger and right-handed pitcher Scott Feldman.