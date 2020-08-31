MLB Banner

New Cubs DH Jose Martinez played in Rockford

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — New Cubs DH Jose Martinez has a connection to Rockford. He played for the Rockford Aviators in the Independent Frontier League in the 2014 season.

In 28 games for the Aviators that season he had a .337 batting average with three home runs and 14 RBI. His impressive showing led to the Atlanta Braves signing him to a minor league contract in mid-season.

The Cubs got Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in a trade for a player to be named later and cash. Martinez is 32 years old. In five major league seasons with the Cardinals and the Rays he has a .294 batting average with 43 home runs. In 2019 with the Rays he batted .269 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Battle of the Stadiums

Trending Stories