New Cubs DH Jose Martinez played in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — New Cubs DH Jose Martinez has a connection to Rockford. He played for the Rockford Aviators in the Independent Frontier League in the 2014 season.

In 28 games for the Aviators that season he had a .337 batting average with three home runs and 14 RBI. His impressive showing led to the Atlanta Braves signing him to a minor league contract in mid-season.

The Cubs got Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in a trade for a player to be named later and cash. Martinez is 32 years old. In five major league seasons with the Cardinals and the Rays he has a .294 batting average with 43 home runs. In 2019 with the Rays he batted .269 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.