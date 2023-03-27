(WTVO/WQRF)–The Cubs see middle infielder Nico Hoerner as a foundational piece in their rebuild. They have made that apparent by giving him a new three-year contract worth $35 million.



ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the news Monday evening. Hoerner put up solid numbers at the plate last season hitting .281 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also stole 20 bases, and he supplied excellent defense in the field.



Hoerner is expected to bat leadoff for the Cubs this season.