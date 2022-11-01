ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The White Sox are going outside the organization for their next manager. According to several reports, they will name Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their guy. An official announcement is expected later this week.



Grifol has spent ten seasons as a coach with the Royals, the last three as their bench coach. He is 52 years old.



He will replace Tony La Russa. Doctors told La Russa he should step down for medical reasons after he had an issue with his pacemaker late this past season requiring a procedure.