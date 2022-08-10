DYERSVILLE, IA (WTVO/WQRF)– Major League Baseball’s first field of dreams game last year was so successful, it needed to hold a second act. That second one comes tomorrow night when the Cubs and Reds will go at it in Dyersville.



The cornfields are calling again. It is time to play ball in Iowa. Last year it was the White Sox and the Yankees who went at it in the inauural game. What drama it was.

The Sox led 7-4 going into the ninth inning. The Yankees answered in the ninth with home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to take the lead 8-7. But in the bottom of the ninth, Tim Anderson hit a walk-off two-run home run in front of the nation giving the White Sox a 9-8 win.

This game is going to have a hard time living up to that one. Afterall, neither the Cubs nor the Reds are even in the playoff race, but the one thing these two teams do bring to this event is a sense of history. They’re two of the oldest franchises in Major League Baseball. Both have been going strong since well before Shoeless Joe Jackson ever put on a uniform.

The magic of this Iowa acreage, and the feel-good movie that made it special should be more than enough to carry this game. The players are pumped to be a part of it, even though most of them weren’t even born yet when the movie first hit theaters 33 years ago.

“Incredible to be a part of that,” said Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner. “It seemed like watching the game last year the players seemed like they just had a lot of fun.”

“I think embracing everything that’s going to happen that day and just the moment that we get to be a part of,” said Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom.

“I think it’s really cool just for what the movie means to people and baseball in general,” said Cubs’ outfielder Ian Happ.





The two-year old stadium the Cubs and Reds will play in seats 8,000 people. A pathway through a cornfield connects it to the movie field. We’ll see plenty of each Thursday night from all camera angles, probably no ghost players though, but mostly likely some balls disappearing into the cornstalks.



NOTE: You can see the game in Rockford on Fox 39. The pregame coverage will begin at 5 p.m. The game will begin at 6:15 p.m.