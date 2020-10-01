The Cubs react to their game one loss to the Marlins: David Greenberg report

CHICAGO, IL (WTVO/WQRF) — The Cubs 5-1 loss to the Marlins Wednesday in game one of their Wild Card series have put them in a tough spot. They immediately face a must-win game on Thursday or their season will be over.

“I look at it and I listen to some of the guys talk it’s a series right? That’s what it is,” said manager David Ross following the game. “We’ve won series all year long. We’ve got to, that’s just how it is. We’ve got a good guy going on the bump tomorrow for us and, you know, we’ve got to continue to work.”

“We’ve just got to come back tomorrow and play better,” said shortstop Javier Baez who struck out in the bottom of the 9th inning. “We’ve got to hit the ball. We didn’t hit today, and you know they did, so it’s not like we haven’t done it before. We’re playing the series and we always, there are so many times that we’ve come back from the series and win it, so.”

The first pitch for game two Thursday is set for 1:10pm. Yu Darvish taking the hill for the Cubs in that one looking for a better outcome than today. You can see that game on WTVO 17.