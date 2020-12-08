White Sox Abreu wins Hank Aaron award

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 26: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a three run double in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WTVO/WQRF) –Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu has been named the American League winner of the 2020 Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league.

Abreu, 33, is the first White Sox player and first Cuban-born player to win the Hank Aaron Award. He joins Mike Trout as the only two players in MLB history to earn AL Most Valuable Player, AL Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger and Hank Aaron Award honors.

Abreu batted .317/.370/.617 (76-240) with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 60 RBI in 60 games in 2020 as he became the fourth player (fifth time) in White Sox history to be named AL MVP. He led the AL in hits, RBI, slugging percentage, total bases (148) and extra-base hits (34), tied for the lead in multihit efforts (21) and WAR (2.9), ranked second in home runs, fourth in average, and fifth in OPS (.987). Abreu was the only player to rank among the AL Top 5 in hits, RBI, slugging percentage, extra-base hits, total bases, home runs, average and OPS.

“It is truly a great honor to receive this award,” said Abreu. “Not even in my craziest dreams did I think my name one day would be alongside one of the greatest hitters in the history of the sport. That is why getting this Hank Aaron award makes me feel so humbled. I want to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches and everyone that has helped me and supported me.

“I also would like to extend my condolences to the White Sox family and the loved ones of Dick Allen for his passing”.

Abreu became the first player to lead the AL in RBI in consecutive seasons since Boston’s David Ortiz in 2005-06, and the fourth player in history to lead the AL in hits and RBI, joining Jim Rice (1979), Carl Yastrzemski (1967) and Lou Gehrig (1931). He also was the first qualifying player to record as many RBI as games played in a season since Sammy Sosa of the Cubs (160) and Cleveland’s Juan González (140) in 2001.

Abreu helped lead the White Sox to their first postseason appearance since 2008, going 4-14 (.286) with a double, home run and two RBI in three games of the AL Wild Card Series at Oakland.

In addition to the Hank Aaron and AL MVP Awards, Abreu won his third AL Silver Slugger Award and was chosen as The Sporting News Major League Baseball Player of the Year and Players Choice AL Outstanding Player.