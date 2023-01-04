CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– [White Sox news release]The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a five-year, $75-million contract with free agent All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Under terms of the deal, Benintendi, 28, will receive a $3-million signing bonus, $8.0 million in 2023, $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.



Benintendi, who bats and throws left-handed, combined to hit a career-high .304/.373/.399 (140-461) with 23 doubles, five home runs, 51 RBI and 54 runs scored in 126 games with Kansas City and New York-AL in 2022 and was named to his first career American League All-Star Team. He batted .318/.388/.428 (104-327) vs. right-handed pitching between the two stops.



Benintendi, who will wear uniform No. 23, began the season with the Royals, hitting .320/.387/.398 (111-347) in 93 games before being traded to the Yankees on July 27 as part of a four-player deal. Benintendi suffered a broken hook of the hamate bone in his right hand on September 2 at Tampa Bay and missed the remainder of the season, including the postseason.



Benintendi is a career .279/.351/.431 (778-2,791) hitter with 169 doubles, 18 triples, 73 home runs, 384 RBI, 396 runs scored and 69 stolen bases in 745 games over seven major-league seasons with Boston (2016-20), Kansas City (2021-22) and the Yankees (2022). He was a Gold Glove Award winner with the Royals in 2021 and hit 40-plus doubles in back-to-back seasons with the Red Sox in 2018-19.



Benintendi owns a career .286/.358/.451 (587-2,055) slash line vs. right-handed pitching, .324/.408/.492 (211-652) with runners in scoring position and .319/.392/.505 (241-756) vs. AL Central teams. Since 2017, he leads all MLB left fielders with 31 defensive runs saved (source: Fangraphs).



Benintendi has 21 career games of postseason experience, hitting .272/.322/.407 (22-81) with five doubles, two homers, nine RBI and 18 runs scored. He was a member of Boston’s 2018 World Series championship club.



During Benintendi’s two seasons in Kansas City, new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol served as Royals bench coach, new third base coach Eddie Rodriguez was the minor-league field coordinator, and major-league field coordinator Mike Tosar was a special assignment hitting coach in the organization



Benintendi originally was selected by the Red Sox in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arkansas.



The White Sox 40-man roster increases to 39.