White Sox announce single-game home ticket availability, initial promotional schedule

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The White Sox have announced that their single-game home tickets will be going on sale to the general public on February 2nd. The initial promotional schedule for those games has also been announced.

According to whitesox.com, the schedule will continue to consist of promotional giveaway items and popular theme nights as usual.

On opening day, March 31st vs. Minnesota, BMO will be presenting a 2021 AL Central Champs Pennant to the first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark.

The first theme night for the White Sox, which is presented by Guaranteed Rate, is Rock ‘N’ Roll Night & Postgame Fireworks vs. the New York Yankees on May 13th.

There will also be season-long homestand promotions for 2022, which include the Summer T-Shirt Series, Firework Fridays, and Family Fridays.

You can see the schedule for the rest of the promotions and ticket prices on the White Sox website.