Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery Wednesday morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.



Recovery time for Hendriks, 34, is expected to take approximately 12-14 months. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation after going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA (3 ER/5.0 IP), three strikeouts and one save over five appearances this season.

Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20.