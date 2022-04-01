GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago White Sox have acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

Pollock, 34, batted .297/.355/.536 (114-384) with 27 doubles, a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 53 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 117 games last season, his third with the Dodgers. He batted .301/.353/.548 (78-259) with 20 doubles, 14 homers and 52 RBI vs. right-handed pitching, setting career highs in average, slugging and OPS (.902).

Pollock, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, is a career .281/.338/.482 (890-3,165) hitter with 195 doubles, 31 triples, 126 home runs, 414 RBI, 499 runs scored and 119 stolen bases in 895 games over 10 major-league seasons with Arizona (2012-18) and the Dodgers (2019-21). He owns a career .521 slugging percentage and .859 OPS vs. left-handed pitchers.

Pollock, a native of Hebron, Conn., has appeared in 34 career postseason games and was a member of the Dodgers 2020 World Series championship club. He batted .314/.333/.600 (11-35) with four doubles, two homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored in 11 playoff games with Dodgers in 2021.

Pollock, who was a National League All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner with Arizona in 2015, originally was selected by the Diamondbacks in the first round (17th overall) of the 2009 draft out of Notre Dame.

Kimbrel, 33, combined to go 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA (15 ER/59.2 IP), 24 saves, seven holds, 100 strikeouts, a .150 (31-206) opponents average and 0.91 WHIP in 63 relief appearances between the Cubs and White Sox in 2021.