CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [White Sox news release] – The Chicago White Sox have acquired minor-league left-handed pitcher Jake Eder from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infielder Jake Burger.



Eder, 24, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins organization and No. 9 overall left-handed pitching prospect in baseball. He is 2-3 with a 4.12 ERA (18 ER/39.1 IP) and 48 strikeouts (11.0 per 9.0 IP) over nine combined starts this season with Class A Jupiter and Class AA Pensacola.

Eder, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, has limited lefties to a combined .104/.271/.146 (5-48) slash line with 24 strikeouts between the two stops. He made his season debut on June 4 after missing the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Eder won his last start on July 29 at Mississippi, allowing one earned run on one hit with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 IP. Eder also struck eight batters over 5.0 IP in his previous start on July 22 vs. Rocket City.

Eder, a native of Boynton Beach, Fla, has gone 5-8 with a 2.60 ERA (32 ER/110.2 IP) and 147 strikeouts (12.0 per 9.0 IP) in 24 starts over two seasons in the Marlins minor-league system after being selected by the Marlins in the fourth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Eder was Southern League postseason All-Star and Futures Game selection in his first professional season in 2021 after going 3-5 with a 1.77 ERA (14 ER/71.1 IP), 99 strikeouts (12.5 per 9.0 IP) and .169 (43-254) opponents average over 15 starts with Pensacola.



Burger, 27, is hitting .214/.279/.527 (63-294) with 15 doubles, 25 home runs, 52 RBI and 44 runs scored over 88 games this season, his third with the White Sox. Burger is tied for third in the American League in home runs.



Burger originally was selected by the Sox in the first round (10th overall) of the draft out of Missouri State University.