White Sox fans drink the most of any MLB teams, study finds

(WTVO) — White Sox fans are the booziest baseball fans in the U.S, a new study reveals.

According to a report by NJ Online Gambling, White Sox fans drink 4.2 drinks per game, with an average tab of $46.

They’re also the biggest lightweight drinkers, the study found. Forty-nine percent of White Sox fans admitted to having missed some or all of the game due to drinking too much.

The Chicago Cubs ranked 14th, averaging 3.4 drinks per game. Twenty percent of Cubs fans said they drank more when the team was playing poorly, ranking 11th among MLB fanbases.