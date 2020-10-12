White Sox fire manager Rick Renteria

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JULY 20: Rick Renteria #36 of the Chicago White Sox watches gameplay during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 20, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – (White Sox news release) The Chicago White Sox and Manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways following the 2020 season, White Sox General Manager/Senior Vice President Rick Hahn announced today.

Renteria completed his fourth season as White Sox manager in 2020, leading the Sox to a 35-25 (.583) record and a tie for second place in the American League Central. The White Sox lost their best-of-three AL postseason Wild Card series in three games to the Oakland Athletics. In his four seasons (2017-20) at the helm, Renteria guided the White Sox to a 236-309 (.436) combined mark and one postseason appearance.

Renteria became the 40th manager in White Sox history when he was hired on October 3, 2016 to replace Robin Ventura. He originally joined the Sox as bench coach on November 10, 2015.

Renteria, who also managed the Chicago Cubs in 2014, owns a 309-398 (.437) record in his five seasons as a major league manager.

The status of the coaching staff will be determined moving forward and in consultation with the team’s next manager.