White Sox lose slugger Eloy Jimenz for the season

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 03: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox in action against the Kansas City Royals during a preseason game at Surprise Stadium on March 03, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The White Sox will go the entire upcoming season without one of their top sluggers. General Manager Rich Hahn announced Thursday afternoon that left fielder Eloy Jimenez will require surgery for a ruptured left pectoral tendon. He’ll need five to six months to recover.

Jimenez was injured during an exhibition game Wednesday trying to take a home run away from Sean Murphy of the Oakland A’s. In trying to make a leaping catch Jimenez landed with his left arm caught on the top of the fence. He hung there momentarily on his arm before coming free.

In 2020 Jimenez batted .296 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in the short season. In 2019 he batted .267 with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs.