White Sox loss “A tough one to swallow’

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Rick Renteria #17 of the Chicago White Sox signals the bullpen to make a pitching change taking Dallas Keuchel #60 out of the game against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game Two of the American League Wild Card Round at RingCentral Coliseum on September 30, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sure, most of these young Oakland Athletics might barely remember some of the gut-wrenching October losses over the past two decades.

Two recent defeats were plenty fresh enough to motivate manager Bob Melvin’s slugging, happy-go-lucky A’s.

Oakland finally ended 14 years of postseason futility, riding Chad Pinder’s go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning and repeated costly walks by Chicago’s relievers to rally past the White Sox 6-4 on Thursday and win the decisive third game of their AL wild-card round series.

“Not everybody’s been part of all that,” Melvin said. “We’ve had a couple of tough ones in the last two years.”

The AL West champions lost the opener, then won on consecutive days at home and advanced to a Division Series against the rival Houston Astros starting Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The winner of that matchup faces the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay for a spot in the World Series.

Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the fourth against Codi Heuer as A’s wives and families cheered from suites high above the diamond.

Players held a subdued celebration afterward. No Champagne showers.

“We’re doing what we did all year, and that’s following the protocols,” Melvin said.

Oakland stopped a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games, a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series. The A’s had lost six straight playoff series since sweeping Minnesota in the 2006 Division Series, starting with when Detroit swept Oakland in that year’s Championship Series.

This one was never comfortable — even after Chicago lost designated hitter Eloy Jiménez and reliever Garrett Crochet to early injuries.

Lou Trivino allowed the first two batters to reach in the seventh, hitting James McCann with a pitch. First baseman Matt Olson ran 98 feet to make a magnificent catch in foul territory for the second out, then Jake Diekman relieved and loaded the bases with a walk to Nomar Mazara before getting Adam Engel’s groundout.

Opening day starter in July, Frankie Montas, pitched two innings for the win. Liam Hendriks gave up McCann’s leadoff single in the ninth and closed out the game, a day after failing to do so.

Hendriks retired Mazara on a called third strike to end it. The A’s closer let out a howl of celebration and pumped his arms before receiving congratulatory hugs.

The low-budget A’s had not captured a winner-take-all postseason game since beating Hall of Famer Willie Mays and the New York Mets. in Game 7 of the 1973 World Series. Oakland had gone 1-15 in potential clinchers since 2000.

“Rinetti, it happened!” A’s President Dave Kaval hollered to 40th-year stadium operations chief David Rinetti from the field up into the stands afterward.

“1973, baby!” Rinetti yelled.

Led by top MVP candidate José Abreu, the White Sox ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons to reach the postseason for the first time since 2008. They won the AL Central that year before losing 3-1 to Tampa Bay in the Division Series.

“It’s a tough one to swallow but we’ve got to keep going,” Anderson said. “It’s just the start of something that could be great.”