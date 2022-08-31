CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Nothing has been going right for the White Sox lately. Going into Wednesday night they were on a five-game losing streak, and they were fading fast in the American League Central Division. Now they’re going to be without manager Tony La Russa for who knows how long.

La Russa missed the White Sox game against the Royals Tuesday night with an undisclosed medial issue.

Wednesday afternoon the White Sox issued the following announcement.

Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians. His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations.



Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence.

The White Sox players and coaches are concerned about their skipper.

“You know that’s our leader. That’s definitely tough. It’s scarey,” said slugger Andrew Vaughn.

“It would be a good motivation for the players, for us to show some support for him,” said Cairo. “We’re going to be praying for him, I’m going to be praying for him that everything is fine. We’re going to do it for him. He really cares about this team. He really loves the players.”