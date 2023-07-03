CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been selected as a reserve for the American League at the 2023 All-Star Game to be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.



CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been selected as a reserve for the American League at the 2023 All-Star Game to be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Robert Jr., 25, entered Sunday’s game at Oakland batting .276/.333/.574 (86-312) with 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 RBI and 59 runs scored over 82 games this season, his fourth with the White Sox. He ranked among the AL leaders in home runs (2nd), extra-base hits (2nd), slugging percentage (2nd), total bases (3rd), OPS (3rd, .907), runs scored (4th), defensive runs saved (4th, 9) and games played (T6th).



Robert Jr. is the first Sox center fielder (primary position) to make the All-Star Team since Chet Lemon in 1978-79.