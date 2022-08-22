KANSAS CITY, MO (WTVO/WQRF) – Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto has been named the American League Player of the Week for the period of August 15-21.



Cueto went 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA (1 ER/16.2 IP), 0.78 WHIP, .183 (11-60) opponents average, two walks and zero homers allowed in two starts. He surrendered two runs (one earned) in 8.0 IP last Monday vs. Houston, and worked 8.2 scoreless IP and did not allow a runner to advance beyond second base on Saturday at Cleveland.



Cueto is 6-5 with a 2.58 ERA (34 ER/118.2 IP) over 18 appearances (17 starts) this season, his first with the White Sox. He has made 15 quality starts, worked 5.0-plus IP in all 17 starts, 6.0-plus IP 16 times and 7.0-plus IP in five of his last six outings. Among pitchers who have worked at least 100.0 IP, Cueto ranks fourth in the AL and ninth in the major leagues in ERA, and his team-leading 15 quality starts rank eighth in the AL.



Cueto is the first White Sox player to win a weekly honor since teammate José Abreu (May 24-30, 2021), and the first pitcher since left-hander Carlos Rodón (April 12-18, 2021) following his no-hitter. Cueto joins right-hander Dylan Cease (AL Pitcher of the Month in June and July) as Sox honorees this season.