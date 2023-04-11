MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WTVO/WQRF) [White Sox News Release] – Prior to Tuesday night’s game at Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte.



Anderson, 29, is estimated to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering the injury in yesterday’s series opener at the Twins. He is hitting .298 (14-47) with five doubles, four RBI, five stolen bases, two walks and nine runs scored in 11 games this season. Anderson ranks among American leaders in steals (T2nd), doubles (T3rd), multi-hit games (T4th, 5), runs scored (T6th) and hits (T9th).

Sosa, 23, is 13-29 (.448) with five doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, seven walks, six runs scored and a 1.384 OPS over nine games with Charlotte this season. He ranks among the International League leaders in on-base percentage (1st, .556), OPS (2nd), doubles (2nd), extra-base hits (2nd, 7), average (3rd), slugging percentage (3rd, .828), hits (4th) and total bases (4th, 24). Sosa entered 2023 ranked by MLB.com as the No. 8 prospect and by Baseball America as the No. 10 prospect in the Sox organization.



Sosa spent most of 2022 in Chicago’s minor-league system, combining to hit .313/.369/.511 (152-483) with 22 doubles, 23 homers, 79 RBI, 39 walks and 77 runs scored in 119 games between Class AA Birmingham and Charlotte. He also appeared in 11 games with the White Sox, and made his major-league debut on June 23.