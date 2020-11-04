White Sox rookie Luis Robert wins gold glove award

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox throws the ball to the infield against the Chicago Cubs during an exhibition game at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox rookie Luis Robert has been named the American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner among center fielders.

Robert, 23, becomes the first rookie in White Sox history to win the award and the fifth outfielder (ninth time), joining Ken Berry (1970), Tommie Agee (1966), Jim Landis (1961-64) and Minnie Miñoso (1957, ’60).

Robert posted a .994 fielding percentage in center field in 2020, committing one error in 154 chances. He led all AL outfielders in total chances and ranked sixth overall in defensive WAR (1.0). Robert also ranked among the MLB Statcast leaders in runs prevented (T2nd, 5), outs above average (T2nd, 7) and defensive runs saved (T7th, 8).

“I have always dreamed of winning a Gold Glove, so this is a dream come true. I joked around this season with Yolmer Sánchez about the possibility of winning it one day and being a Gold Glover like him,” said Robert. “I felt happy with my defense, but I know I can do more and be better. I have to thank Daryl Boston because he helped me adjust to the big leagues and taught me to take better advantage of my defensive skills. This award is a motivation for me.”

Robert also is a candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, which will be announced by the BBWAA on November 9. He ranked among the MLB rookie leaders in numerous categories, including RBI (1st, 31), home runs (T1st, 11), runs scored (2nd, 33), extra-base hits (2nd, 19), total bases (2nd, 88) and slugging percentage (3rd, .436).

Robert’s average home run exit velocity of 109.2 led the major leagues. His 487-foot homer in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series at Oakland is the longest by a White Sox player in the Statcast era (since 2015).

In addition to Robert, catchers Yasmani Grandal and James McCann, second baseman Danny Mendick and third baseman Yoán Moncada were White Sox finalists for the Gold Glove award.