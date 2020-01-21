Monday’s H.S. hoops scores for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are some of the many high school basketball scores from area MLK Tournaments Monday in the Rockford area.
(Boys) Jefferson MLK
Guilford 44 United Township 38
Guilford 62 Batavia 46
Jefferson 66 Thornton Fractional South 55 OT
Jefferson 48 United Township 33
Harlem 75 Rockford Lutheran 68
Batavia 49 Auburn 46
(Boys) Hononegah MLK
Hononegah 49 Normal Community 47
(Boys) Freeport MLK
Rockford Christian 76 Byron 72
Spring Valley Hall 60 Byron 47
Freeport 74 Spring Valleyl Hall 53
(Boys) South Beloit MLK
East Dubuque 59 Forreston 43
North Boone 49 South Beloit 48
Mooearheart 35 Harvard 33
Scales Mound 67 AFC 45
South Beloit 62 AFC 53
Harvard 56 North Boone 51
Scales Mound 57 Forreston 44
East Dubuque 57 Mooseheart 43
(Boys) Pecatonica MLK
Galena 47 Polo 51
Eastland 81 Durand 48
Pecatonica 75 Galena 62
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Rockford East 54 Pleainfield S. 52
Rockford Est 63 Joliet Catholica 53
Belvidere North 64 Johnsburg 47
Atnioch 58 Dixon 31
Lyle 42 DeKalb 37
Woodstock 63 Belvidere 47
(GIRLS SCORES)
Boylan 60 Carmel 50 OT
Maine South 73 Boylan 55
Belvidere North 54 Hinsdale C. 36
DeKalb 55 Belvidere North 53
Spring Valley Hall 59 Forreston 52
Forreston 35 Peru St. Bede 32
Harlem 58 Byron 40
Harlem 64 North Boone 28
East 58 North Boone 50
East Dubuque 57 Mooseheart 43
Aquin 79 Morrison 27
Dixon 61 Aquin 52
Spring Valley Hall 41 Durand 31
Galena 37 Winnebago 30
Winnebago 39 Dixon 24
Sycamore 57 Lake Park 49
Stillman Valley 53 Dakota 47
